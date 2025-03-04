Singer Kalpana Raghavendar hospitalised in Hyderabad after alleged suicide attempt

Popular singer Kalpana has been hospitalised after a suspected suicide attempt. According to reports, she was found unconscious at her Hyderabad residence and was rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. The reason behind the incident remains unclear.

According to a report by Eenadu, Kalpana resides in the Vertex Pre-Village gated community in Nizampet. The security staff in the building grew suspicious after noticing that her house had remained locked for two days. When association members attempted to contact her, she did not respond. Concerned about her safety, they informed her husband, who was in Chennai. Despite his attempts to contact her over the phone, there was no response.

The report further states that after receiving no response, the association members alerted the police. A patrol team arrived at her residence, forced open the doors, and found Kalpana unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Her husband has since arrived from Chennai, and police have confirmed that she is currently on ventilator support. Prominent singers from the industry visited the hospital to inquire about her condition.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)