SLBC rescue operation enters Day 10, no trace of workers

HYDERABAD: Even as rescue operations continued on the 10th day on Monday at Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, officials were unable to find the whereabouts of the eight trapped workers.

Repairs were carried out on the conveyor belt, which was damaged during the rescue operation in the tunnel, officials said. The debris and other materials inside the tunnel would be brought out once the repairs to the conveyor belt were completed. The fate of the workers would be known only after debris and other materials were cleared.

Meanwhile, the efforts to dewater and remove slush from the collapsed tunnel continued. Disaster management special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, Nagarkurnool district collector B Santhosh and other officials held a review of the rescue operations at the inlet office.

Officials from the NDRF, HYDRAA, Singareni Collieries, SDRF, and South Central Railways were present at the site, discussing the problems being encountered during the rescue operations. They also took steps to stop the seepage of water in the tunnel.