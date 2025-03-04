SLBC tunnel at risk of second collapse: Rescue worker

NALGONDA: Amid ongoing rescue operations at the SLBC tunnel, Rahul, a worker from Jharkhand involved in relief efforts, has raised concerns about another potential collapse within the next two to three days. Working alongside the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other teams, Rahul highlighted the dangerous conditions inside the tunnel since the collapse occurred.

“We reached the site of the incident, but even now, debris such as rocks and mud continues to fall from the upper section of the tunnel,” Rahul said. “There is a strong possibility that the tunnel could collapse again within the next two to three days.”

Inside the tunnel, thick mud and continuous water seepage have made rescue operations increasingly difficult. Rahul expressed grave concerns about the fate of the eight trapped workers, stating that survival chances are slim due to hazardous conditions, with the tunnel filled with debris and water.

“Bringing the trapped workers out is going to be a very challenging task, and it will take a lot of time,” he said. “Even though we are doing everything we can, the presence of mud and water makes the situation even worse.”

Given the escalating risk, Rahul and several other workers have decided to halt their participation in the rescue efforts. “We have decided that we cannot continue working in these conditions, and it is better for us to return to our village for now,” he added.

Despite the growing dangers, rescue teams remain on-site, working under challenging circumstances as they continue to hope for a successful outcome.