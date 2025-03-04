Telangana board inter exams to begin on March 5; 9.96 lakh students to appear

HYDERABAD: Around 10 lakh students are expected to appear for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE)-2025, scheduled from March 5 to 25.
As per the official figures, a total of 9,96,971 students – 4,88,448 from the first year and 5,08,523 from the second year – 4,40,788 regular and 67,735 private students will appear for the examination at 1,532 centres across the state.
The exam has been scheduled from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students have been advised to reach the centres 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination at 8:45 AM and will be allowed only a grace period of five minutes, therefore restricting the entry to the exam hall at 8:50 AM.
In a press meet on Monday, TGBIE secretary Krishna Aditya S said that a total of 1,532 examination centres have been allotted to colleges out of which 400 are government junior college centres, 242 government sector junior college centres, 861 private junior colleges and 29 schools.
As many as 1,532 chief superintendents and 29,992 invigilators, 72 flying squads and 124 sitting squads have been deployed for the exam duty.
The board has established 19 evaluation centres for smooth and speedy evaluation of answer sheets.
The TGBIE has also taken several measures for effective and smooth conduct of the exam such as - the question papers have been dispatched to the respective police stations with armed escort personnel and answer books have also been dispatched to the respective examination centres in all districts; District Examination Committee (DEC) has been formed at district level to monitor the exam in the districts and a district-level high-power committee with district collector as chairman has also been constituted for each district.
The board has also installed around 6,000 CCTV cameras in all examination centres, which will be monitored through 33 screens at the Command Control Centre recently set up at the TGBIE head office.
Additionally various departments including RTC, Electricity department, district Health department, Police and Revenue department have been roped in to facilitate the examination.
It has also set up a helpline number 040-24600110 to address the student grievances, functional from 8 AM to 8 PM. In addition, IVR number 9240205555 is also made available to students for immediate assistance.
IPE-2025
Helpline Number: 040-24600110 (Available from 8 AM to 8 PM)
IVR Number: 9240205555 (For immediate assistance)
Hall Ticket: Download from: tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Includes QR Code to help locate exam centre
Psychological counseling
Tele-MANAS available at Toll-Free no. 14416