Telangana government lifts haze around layout regularisation scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government has allowed the registration of unregistered plots in unauthorised layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), provided at least 10% of plots have been sold through registered sale deeds before August 26, 2020.

On Monday, the state government said that applicants who pay regularisation and pro-rata open space charges by March 31, 2025 will be eligible for a 25% discount on these charges. If an LRS application is rejected, 90% of the amount paid will be refunded, with 10% deducted as processing charges.

According to the statement, LRS applications for plots falling within 200 metres of water bodies will be processed through the Revenue and Irrigation departments.

The government said that the applicants may opt to pay pro-rata open space charges at the time of building permission, in which case they shall not be eligible for the rebate.

The LRS website now allows citizens to check application status without logging in.

A call centre has been set up at HMDA for assistance, reachable at 1800 599 8838.