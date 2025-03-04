Telangana HC orders govt to outline steps taken to curb monkey menace

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to outline the steps it has taken to curb the growing monkey menace in the state, which is causing widespread damage to crops and posing a threat to public safety.

The court order came during the hearing of a suo motu PIL based on a letter from Telangana Rythu Samasyala Sadhana Samithi (Telangana Farmers’ Problem-Solution Committee) president M Mallanna, who raised concerns over the increasing number of monkeys in the state.

In his letter, Mallanna highlighted the severe damage caused by the monkeys to crops, including vegetables, pulses, maize, and groundnuts. He also reported that the monkeys have been attacking people, entering homes, and obstructing daily activities, making life difficult for both farmers and residents. Mallanna urged the government to issue orders to resolve the issue permanently, as the problem had become a major concern for the state, affecting both human safety and agricultural productivity.

The matter was taken up suo motu by the court, and a registry number was allotted. During the hearing, Government Pleader Poornachandra Rao, representing the government, informed the bench that a similar PIL had already been filed and was under investigation. He also mentioned that a counter affidavit with detailed information had been submitted in the previous PIL.

After hearing the arguments, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara ordered that the suo motu PIL be merged with the existing PIL for further hearing. The court adjourned the matter for four weeks, instructing the state government to respond with a detailed report on the measures taken to address the monkey menace.

Mallanna’s letter alleged that approximately three crore monkeys in the state were causing severe financial losses for farmers, destroying crops, and creating an atmosphere of fear in villages. He noted that the chief minister had previously promised a permanent solution to the problem, but no action had been taken so far.

The petitioner urged the court to instruct the authorities to take immediate and effective steps to resolve the situation, ensuring the protection of crops, gardens, and public safety.