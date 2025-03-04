Telangana HC rejects plea to halt SLBC construction works

The Telangana High Court on Monday rejected a PIL seeking a direction to the state government to halt the construction of the SLBC tunnel until the final disposal of the appeal following a tragic accident in which eight workers remained trapped inside the tunnel.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing the PIL filed by PVKK Barghav, vice president of the National Union for Migrant Workers.

The court recorded the contentions presented by Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, who informed the bench that the state government was making all efforts to safely extricate the eight workers trapped inside the tunnel.

The A-G also informed the court that multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, the Army, Navy, L&T (Larsen & Toubro), and rat-hole miners were deployed at the tunnel site to assist in the rescue efforts.