Telangana to auction 400 acres worth Rs 10,000 crore at Kancha Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: The state government, through the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC), has proposed to auction 400 acres of prime land at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal in the city, as part of resource mobilisation.

The estimated value of the land is about Rs 10,000 crore. The TGIIC has released the request for proposal document (RFP) for the same.

The Corporation proposes to prepare an international-standard sustainable master plan layout for the land located in Survey No 25(P) of Kancha Gachibowli for developing and auctioning in a phased manner to the prospective buyers for monetisation purpose.

The proposed site is located on the western side of Hyderabad. The RFP has invited consultants to provide objective and impartial advice to the TGIIC for auctioning the land. Once the prospective bidders file their bids, technical and financial aspects will be evaluated, according to the RFP.

The consultants will prepare a comprehensive vision and development strategy for the project. Taking into consideration the locational sensitivity, the consultants will advise the authority on the optimal land use. The proposed tentative components of the land development include commercial, residential, public parks, walkways, cycling trails, heritage and culture based eco-parks, green areas/landscaping and amenity zones. The applicants should have a minimum experience of 20 years in real estate consulting service.

The consultant will have to prepare and present two preliminary concepts and one final optimised draft master plan. Once finalised, the consultants will submit the market assessment report within three weeks from the date of award of work. In the stage-2 of the work, the consultant should submit the optimised master plan layout along with the report within three weeks from the date of approval of stage-1. The land will then be auctioned.