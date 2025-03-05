Amid debates, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ryots push for genetically modified crops

HYDERABAD: In the midst of an escalating national debate on the adoption of biotechnologically enhanced crops, including genetically modified (GM) crops, farmers from Telangana and Andhra have stepped forward, urging a science-based approach to policymaking and asserting their right to choose advanced agricultural technologies.

Speaking at a press meet held by the National Farmers Empowerment Initiative, farmers made a compelling case for access to modern biotechnology, arguing that innovation is key to increasing productivity, securing livelihoods, and ensuring India’s food security.

With the global agricultural landscape rapidly advancing, they question why Indian farmers should be denied the same tools that their counterparts in countries like the United States, Brazil, and Argentina have long been using.

“Technology has always driven progress. Just as we moved from 3G to 4G to 5G in telecom and are now looking at 6G, agriculture must also evolve. Biotechnology is the future, and farmers should not be held back,” said Vellangan Reddy, a cotton farmer from Gunturpally village in Telangana.

Alliance for Agri Innovation Director Venkatram Vasantavada echoed the farmers’ concerns, emphasising the need for evidence-based policymaking. “The science is clear, biotechnologically enhanced crops have been safely adopted in many countries, leading to significant improvements in yield, farmer incomes, and environmental sustainability. India cannot ignore this if we are serious about ensuring food security and improving agricultural productivity,” he said.