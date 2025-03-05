Can collector issue land NOC, Telangana HC asks state

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the authority of the Rangareddy collector to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 200 square yards of land within the 25-acre Prashanthi Hills area in Rayadurg Naukhalsa village, Serilingampalli mandal.

The court has directed the government to specify the legal provision under which the NOC was granted and has sought an explanation on how the government declared, on September 4, 2023, that it had no interest in a particular property.

The court has ordered the chief secretary to file a counter on behalf of the state government, and the next hearing is scheduled for March 10. It was stated that the government holds rights over 25 acres in Survey No. 66/2 within Prashanthi Hills. In this context, A Chennemma of Nallakunta in Hyderabad, filed a petition challenging the issuance of a NOC to one K Mrityunjaya Reddy for constructing a house on 200 square yards of the land. The petition lists the collector, the Serilingampally tahsildar and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as respondents.

The judge questioned the basis on which the collector issued the NOC. He directed the chief secretary to file a detailed counter and, upon the request of Special Government Pleader Rahul Reddy, adjourned the next hearing to March 10.