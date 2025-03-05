Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka vows to allocate enough funds for tourism development

HYDERABAD: Stating that several people are expressing interest in executing tourism projects in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed the officials to identify tourism spots and prepare plans to execute the projects in PPP mode.

Vikramarka, along with Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, held a pre-Budget meeting with officials of Tourism and Prohibition & Excise departments, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Vikramarka opined that there is a lot of potential for tourism development in the state. He said the state government will allocate funds for the development of eco-tourism, medical tourism and spiritual tourism.

The deputy CM instructed the tourism department officials to plan new projects by creating a pleasant environment in the areas surrounding the software industry. He wanted them to design projects in such a way that software employees could come and work there in a pleasant environment with better facilities, adequate security and WiFi facilities.

Enquiring how the Haritha Hotels were being run, Vikramarka directed the officials to widely publicise services being offered by these hotels so as to ensure that more and more tourists utilise those services. He also instructed the officials to turn loss-making hotels into profit-making ones.