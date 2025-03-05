Singer Kalpana Raghavender out of danger after accidental overdose

HYDERABAD: Singer Kalpana Raghavender, who was hospitalised after an accidental overdose of sleeping pills, has been declared out of danger by doctors.

Dr Chaitanya from Holistic Hospital told the media that Kalpana was placed on a ventilator due to water accumulation in her lungs. “Additionally, we are administering oxygen to Kalpana due to an underlying infection,” the doctor stated.

According to the hospital, Kalpana was admitted around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. “We had her on ventilation for 12 hours, but we have now removed it,” Dr Chaitanya added.

Kalpana’s daughter, Daya Prasad Prabhakar, clarified that her mother’s hospitalisation was not a suicide attempt but an accidental overdose caused by stress.

“My mother is a singer, pursuing her LLB and PhD simultaneously, which has led to insomnia,” she explained. “The doctors prescribed her medication for insomnia, and she unintentionally took an overdose. It was a slight overdose, but this was not a suicide attempt,” she added.

Kalpana’s husband, Prasad Prabhakar, arrived in Hyderabad from Chennai. Meanwhile, the police confirmed that she had taken an overdose of tablets. “As of now, we are unsure whether she attempted suicide,” the police stated.