Telangana, Centre plan to give drones to empower Self Help Groups

ADILABAD: The state and Union governments are taking measures to strengthen Self Help Groups (SHGs) by implementing various schemes. As part of these efforts, they plan to distribute drones at a subsidised rate to empower SHGs and support the farming community in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

In this initiative, one mandal from each Assembly constituency in the district has been selected and proposals have been submitted to the government for approval under a national scheme. This programme aims to provide employment opportunities for SHG members while offering support to farmers.

Drones will be distributed to SHGs with an 80% subsidy, as the Centre is actively promoting drone technology in agriculture. Several private companies are also introducing drones into the market for agricultural use.

The government has allocated `10 lakh per drone, of which `8 lakh will be covered by the subsidy, while the remaining `2 lakh will be borne by the respective mandal samikyas.

To ensure proper utilisation, the government has provided training to SHGs. After acquiring the drones, two individuals will be appointed and trained for maintenance and operation. These drones will be used to spray pesticides and fertilisers on crops such as paddy, mango and cotton, helping farmers address labour shortages. If the initiative proves successful, it will be expanded to all mandals in the district.

Recently, the government provided tractors and agricultural equipment on subsidy to small and marginal farmers. District Rural Development officials have been directed to prepare a list of beneficiaries and submit it to the government to ensure that both farmers and SHGs benefit economically.

In addition to this, the state government recently launched Mahila Canteens, which are running successfully. A similar plan is in place to hand over buses to SHGs. In the erstwhile Adilabad district, there are 40,000 SHGs with over four lakh members.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Officer K Vijayalaxmi stated that proposals will be sent to the government, selecting one mandal from each constituency. In Nirmal, Mamada and Lokeshwaram mandals have been identified for the initiative. She also highlighted that last year, a private NGO trained two women and provided them with drones in Kubeer mandal, where they have successfully operated them and generated revenue.