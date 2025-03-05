Telangana: Mid Manair water released into Malakpet reservoir

RAJANNA-SICILLA: Irrigation officials released water from the Mid Manair reservoir to the Malakpet reservoir in Konaraopet mandal on Tuesday.

Before the release, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha along with irrigation authorities inspected the Malakpet reservoir including its gates, underground tunnel, pump house, motors, control room and electricity facilities. Current storage capacity of the reservoir was also inquired and officials informed the collector that 0.75 tmcft of dead storage was available.

The collector held discussions with irrigation officials regarding the pumping of 0.5 tmcft of water from the Mid Manair reservoir to Malakpet reservoir. Once the water reaches Malakpet reservoir, it will be further released to Maisamma Cheruvu and Singa Samudram Cheruvu in Yellareddypet mandal.

Sandeep directed officials to closely monitor the release of water. Farmers dependent on the Malakpet reservoir expressed happiness, as they will begin receiving irrigation water from local tanks starting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, since Tuesday morning, BRS leaders demanded that irrigation water be released from Mid Manair Dam to Malakpet reservoir within 48 hours.

They warned that if this was not done, BRS working president KT Rama Rao would stage a protest at the office of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy alongside farmers. Two days ago, KT Rama Rao visited fields where crops had withered due to a lack of irrigation and farmers shared their grievances with him.