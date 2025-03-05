Villagers fear losing road link to Warangal; block airport survey

WARANGAL: Hundreds of farmers from Gunturpally village in Warangal district staged a protest on Tuesday, disrupting efforts by officials to survey the land for the construction of Mamnoor airport.

The survey, led by Warangal revenue divisional officer (RDO) A Satyapal Reddy and Fort Warangal tahsildar B Nageshwar Rao, met with strong resistance from the villagers who fear losing their primary road connectivity.

The expansion project threatens to cut off access to Nakkalapally, Gadipally, and Warangal city, leaving villagers concerned about their daily commute and livelihood. On learning of the survey, farmers and residents, including both men and women, rushed to the site to prevent the officials from proceeding.

D Geetha, a resident, voiced the community’s frustration. “Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy has promised compensation, but no alternative road has been arranged. How can we sacrifice our agricultural land and livelihood? It’s unfair for elected representatives to impose decisions without providing proper solutions,” she said.

K Nageshwar, a farmer, echoed these concerns, highlighting the lack of transparency. “The authorities haven’t shared roadmaps or alternative routes. The airport runway will completely block the way to our village. Without a proper road, we will be forced to take a long detour through Bollikunta, Shambhunipet, and Rangashaipet to reach Warangal. We demand fair compensation and a direct access road,” he said.