BJP wins Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates MLC seat

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP has wrested the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates MLC seat from the Congress, its candidate C Anji Reddy defeating V Narender Reddy of the Congress through second preference votes.
The Congress had done its best to retain the seat after replacing sitting MLC T Jeevan Reddy with Narender Reddy — even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy campaigned for the party. The BJP won two of the three MLC seats contested recently, with M Komaraiah securing the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers constituency.
The counting process for the Graduates MLC seat commenced on March 3 and counting of the first preference votes extended late into March 4. As no candidate secured the required quota, the elimination process began on March 5. After the elimination of 54 of the 56 candidates, only the Congress and BJP candidates remained in contention.
Anji Reddy secured a lead in both first-preference and second-preference votes, gaining a majority in seven out of 11 rounds in the first preference count.
Returning Officer Pamela Satpathy conducted the elimination process, determining a quota of 1,11,672 votes based on the total valid votes of 2,23,343 out of 2,52,029 polled while 28,686 votes were deemed invalid.
After the elimination of BSP candidate Prasanna Harikrishna, his second preference votes were distributed between Anji Reddy and Narender Reddy. Finally, Anji Reddy was declared the winner with more votes than Narender Reddy.
Anji Reddy got 98,637 votes and Narender Reddy 93,531, the RO said. Narender objected to the declaration. However, after election officials clarified the rules, an anguished Narender Reddy left the counting centre. Harikrishna on the BC plank, finished third.
BJP emerging as alternative: Kishan
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay campaigned for the BJP. The victory is significant for the party, given the Graduates constituency spans 45 Assembly segments.
Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP state president, stated that the party’s success in the three MLC elections was proof of its growing popularity in Telangana. He expressed gratitude to graduates, teachers and party workers for their support. He noted that educated voters and intellectuals in the state were aligning with the BJP as they saw the party as a strong alternative.
Kishan also accused both the ruling Congress and Opposition BRS of attempting to discredit the BJP, asserting that voters continued to back the party despite such efforts. He stated that BJP’s victory in a Congress-held seat increased the party’s responsibility in the state.
Speaking at the counting centre, Sanjay dedicated the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that the election was conducted via ballot papers and described BJP’s win as India’s victory over Pakistan in a cricket match. He alleged that Congress attempted to bribe voters but failed. Sanjay also credited the recent restructuring of Income Tax slabs as the reason behind the BJP’s victory.