BJP wins Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates MLC seat

KARIMNAGAR: The BJP has wrested the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates MLC seat from the Congress, its candidate C Anji Reddy defeating V Narender Reddy of the Congress through second preference votes.

The Congress had done its best to retain the seat after replacing sitting MLC T Jeevan Reddy with Narender Reddy — even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy campaigned for the party. The BJP won two of the three MLC seats contested recently, with M Komaraiah securing the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers constituency.

The counting process for the Graduates MLC seat commenced on March 3 and counting of the first preference votes extended late into March 4. As no candidate secured the required quota, the elimination process began on March 5. After the elimination of 54 of the 56 candidates, only the Congress and BJP candidates remained in contention.

Anji Reddy secured a lead in both first-preference and second-preference votes, gaining a majority in seven out of 11 rounds in the first preference count.

Returning Officer Pamela Satpathy conducted the elimination process, determining a quota of 1,11,672 votes based on the total valid votes of 2,23,343 out of 2,52,029 polled while 28,686 votes were deemed invalid.

After the elimination of BSP candidate Prasanna Harikrishna, his second preference votes were distributed between Anji Reddy and Narender Reddy. Finally, Anji Reddy was declared the winner with more votes than Narender Reddy.

Anji Reddy got 98,637 votes and Narender Reddy 93,531, the RO said. Narender objected to the declaration. However, after election officials clarified the rules, an anguished Narender Reddy left the counting centre. Harikrishna on the BC plank, finished third.