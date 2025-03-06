BRS MLA Harish Rao slams Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu over river water issues

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged that the “two eyes” remark of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was nothing but an “eyewash” aimed at pleasing the people of Telangana but in reality he is still rendering injustice to the state concerning river water issues.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the former minister said: “There is nothing like equal justice or two eyes. In the past, Naidu prevented projects being taken up in Telangana. Now, his government is illegally diverting water from the Godavari river to Andhra Pradesh.”

Harish also said that Telangana was not benefiting in anyway even though it has eight MPs each from the Congress and BJP as well two Union ministers. Accusing AP chief minister of using his influence and conspiring against Telangana, the BRS leader said that BJP was “extending support to all his activities”. “Though such developments are taking place, here our CM A Reanth Reddy is maintaining silence,” he said.

“I condemn the comments made by Naidu. Telangana is suffering due to Congress’s inability and the BJP’s inaction. Water from Nagarjunasagar Right Bank Canal is being diverted to Andhra Pradesh. Telangana has to receive 343 tmcft water but it received only 220 tmcft. If he is sincere, Naidu should write to the Centre stating that AP has no objection to irrigation projects in Telangana,” he said.

“Only BRS can render justice to Telangana and fight for the rights of its people,” Harish added.

Earlier in the day, the BRS leader visited the Ranganayakasagar reservoir. Speaking on the occasion, Harish wondered why the leaders of ruling Congress are looking the other way when plain facts concerning Kaleshwaram project and its benefits are in front of them.

“The Congress government has been trying to erase good works done by the BRS government. Of the seven blocks in Medigadda, just one pier in the seventh block caved in but the Congress leaders are raising a hue and cry about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harish thanked Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for releasing water from the Annapurna reservoir to Ranganayakasagar.