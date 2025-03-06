CM Revanth Reddy likely to meet AICC top brass to finalise MLC poll candidates

HYDERABAD: With the last date for filing nominations for MLAs quota MLC elections fast approaching, the key leaders of the ruling Congress held a series of meetings on Wednesday. These meetings discussed several poll related matters, including selection of candidates and election preparations.

One such meeting was held at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

It is reliably learnt that the meeting, which lasted for around an hour, discussed the names and strengths of various aspirants for the MLC nominations.

This meeting comes close on the heels of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Delhi visit. Party sources, meanwhile, said that the CM is likely to visit Delhi again. This time, he will be accompanied by some of his party colleagues.

Natarajan holds 3 meetings

Later in the day, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, held three different review meetings with party’s frontal organisations, and leaders from Adilabad and Peddapalli LS segments.