CM Revanth Reddy likely to meet AICC top brass to finalise MLC poll candidates

HYDERABAD: With the last date for filing nominations for MLAs quota MLC elections fast approaching, the key leaders of the ruling Congress held a series of meetings on Wednesday. These meetings discussed several poll related matters, including selection of candidates and election preparations.
One such meeting was held at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
It is reliably learnt that the meeting, which lasted for around an hour, discussed the names and strengths of various aspirants for the MLC nominations.
This meeting comes close on the heels of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Delhi visit. Party sources, meanwhile, said that the CM is likely to visit Delhi again. This time, he will be accompanied by some of his party colleagues.
Natarajan holds 3 meetings
Later in the day, AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, held three different review meetings with party’s frontal organisations, and leaders from Adilabad and Peddapalli LS segments.
She also held one-on-one meetings with Panchayat
Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Adviser to state government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao.
It may be mentioned here that the last date for filing of nominations for the MLAs quota MLC elections is March 10. The elections are scheduled for March 20.
Three categories of leaders
A day after setting eligibility criteria for corporation chiefs and upper age limit for those aspiring for DCC posts, Meenakshi Natarajan said that the party leaders would be divided into three categories — old-timers, newcomers who joined the party before the 2023 Assembly elections and those who joined the party after the Assembly polls. This move is believed to be aimed at giving priority to old-timers in the party and government.
Curiously, during a review meeting with the leaders of Adilabad, district in-charge minister Danasari Anasuya, expressed her dismay over the indiscipline among some leaders. She lamented that some of the leaders were trying to create issues by planting “adverse stories” in the media. The minister said that she would request the chief minister to relieve her from the responsibility of being the district in-charge.
Meanwhile, the MLC ticket aspirants started queuing up at the Gandhi Bhavan.