Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham falls victim to sextortion

NALGONDA: Nakrekal Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham became a target of cybercriminals. They threatened him with explicit content and demanded money.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the MLA received a video call from an unknown number. During the call, a woman appeared nude on the screen. Shocked by the scene, Veeresham immediately disconnected the call.

However, the cybercriminals had recorded the entire interaction and sent the video to the MLA’s mobile phone. They followed up with demands for money, threatening to share the video with his family, friends, and on social media if he refused to comply.

Veeresham, however, did not respond to the criminals’ demands. Instead, the video was circulated among Congress leaders and workers, who promptly informed the MLA about its distribution. Acting swiftly, Veeresham filed a complaint with the police, seeking stringent punishment to the cybercriminals. Following the advice of the police, the MLA has since blocked the cybercriminals’ number.