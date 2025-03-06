Final verdict on Pranay murder case on March 10

NALGONDA: The final verdict in the sensational Pranay murder case, which drew national attention, is set to be delivered on March 10.

The murder took place on September 14, 2018, when Pranay, a young man from Miryalaguda, was brutally killed. He had an inter-caste marriage with Amrutha, which reportedly enraged her father T Maruthi Rao. Maruthi Rao was accused of orchestrating the murder by reportedly giving Rs 1 crore to a contract killer, Subhash Sharma from Bihar. Others accused include Asghar Ali, Abdul Bhari, MA Karim, Shravan Kumar, auto driver Nizam and Maruthi Rao’s car driver Shiva.

Following a complaint by Pranay’s father, P Balaswamy, the police arrested eight individuals under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and murder charges. In 2019, all but Subhash Sharma were granted bail. Maruthi Rao, the main accused, died by suicide on March 7, 2020.

With the final verdict approaching, the case continues to receive widespread attention, as Pranay’s family and the public await justice.