First exam of IPE 2025 conducted across Telangana despite some facility issues

HYDERABAD: The first exam of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) -2025 was conducted across the state on Wednesday.
According to TGBIE, a total of 5,14,184 students had registered for the second language paper–I, with 4,96,899 appearing, marking a 96.58% attendance. Set B of the question paper was selected for the exam. Two malpractice cases were reported in Warangal and Hanamkonda.
Students found the exam easy and were able to complete it on time. However, some raised concerns about inadequate facilities at exam centres.
Sai Charan, a first-year student from Rajendranagar who took the exam at Sri Chaitanya College in Ameerpet, said, “I reached the centre at 8 am to avoid any last minute hassle. The security arrangements were in place and invigilators were helpful”.
While another student R Nihal from Manikonda who appeared at Narayana College in Madhapur told TNIE: “The exam was very easy, but centres should arrange wall clocks to help us keep track of time while writing”.
Some students reported broken benches, power cuts and a lack of drinking water at several centers.
Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety, told TNIE: “We received several complaints from areas like LB NAgar, Secunderabad and the Old City about poor facilities, including a lack of water and frequent power cuts. Many classrooms had only one fan, making it difficult for students to sit and write the exam in the hot weather”.
He also pointed out the absence of first-aid at many centers, attributing it to financial struggles faced by some colleges.
In one incident, police came to the aid of a first-year student who mistakenly arrived at St Joseph Junior College for Women in Suryanagar Colony in Tolichowki, instead of her designated centre at St Joseph Junior College, Deluxe Colony in Tolichowki. Officers ensured she reached the correct centre on time.
As a part of the inspection, TGBIE secretary Krishna Aditya S visited Ratna Junior College, Jahnavi Junior College, Sri Chaitanya Junior Kalasala at Narayanguda in the city. During the visit, the secretary reviewed key security arrangements, seating and compliance with examination protocols. In addition, observers were sent to examination centres at Siddipet, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to oversee the smooth conduct of the exam.
The second-year examination will begin on Thursday with the second language paper–II.