First exam of IPE 2025 conducted across Telangana despite some facility issues

HYDERABAD: The first exam of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) -2025 was conducted across the state on Wednesday.

According to TGBIE, a total of 5,14,184 students had registered for the second language paper–I, with 4,96,899 appearing, marking a 96.58% attendance. Set B of the question paper was selected for the exam. Two malpractice cases were reported in Warangal and Hanamkonda.

Students found the exam easy and were able to complete it on time. However, some raised concerns about inadequate facilities at exam centres.

Sai Charan, a first-year student from Rajendranagar who took the exam at Sri Chaitanya College in Ameerpet, said, “I reached the centre at 8 am to avoid any last minute hassle. The security arrangements were in place and invigilators were helpful”.

While another student R Nihal from Manikonda who appeared at Narayana College in Madhapur told TNIE: “The exam was very easy, but centres should arrange wall clocks to help us keep track of time while writing”.

Some students reported broken benches, power cuts and a lack of drinking water at several centers.