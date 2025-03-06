In Congress, only upper castes get democratic rights: MLC Teenmar Mallanna

HYDERABAD: Reacting to his suspension from the ruling Congress for “anti-party activities”, MLC Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna alleged that in the grand old party, democratic rights are guaranteed only for upper castes.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Naveen said that he has not done anything that is different from what Rahul Gandhi did in tearing down a copy of an ordinance passed by the Manmohan Singh government.

Naveen further said that Komatireddy brothers Venkat Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy enjoy good positions in the Congress even though they criticise the party. He also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had an understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and helped BJP to secure Malkajgiri, Chevella and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats.

Stating that his suspension from the party will not stop him from fighting for BC rights, he alleged that the state government in its caste survey report showed a lower number of BCs to make sure that EWS reservations remain intact.