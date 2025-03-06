Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha warns of action against absentee doctors at Gandhi Hospital

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday warned government hospital doctors of strict action if found absent from duty.

During a surprise visit to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, the minister found several doctors missing from their duties. Following this, he held a review meeting with senior health officials on Wednesday.

At the meeting, he stressed that punctuality among doctors and medical staff is mandatory and that negligence will not be tolerated. “From ASHA workers to principals of teaching hospitals, everyone must perform their duties properly,” he said. Discussions covered key issues such as staff punctuality, hospital equipment management, and organ donation.

Expressing dissatisfaction over unauthorised doctor absences at Gandhi Hospital, the minister urged medical staff to work responsibly and build public trust in government hospitals.

He directed DME Narendra Kumar to strengthen attendance monitoring in all medical colleges and hospitals. It was suggested that a senior professor be appointed as a nodal officer for attendance supervision. He also announced that surprise inspections will continue.