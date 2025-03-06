No hurdles for acquiring land for Mamnoor airport, says Warangal collector

WARANGAL: The survey for land acquisition for the Mamnoor airport project is progressing smoothly, with only 84 acres of land remaining to be surveyed in Gunturpally hamlet, of the total of 253 acres.

The survey in the other two villages, Nalakunta and Nakkalapally, have already been completed, said Warangal district collector Dr Satya Sharada. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said that there is no cause for concern among villagers, as they are actively cooperating with the state government’s efforts.

The collector said that residents in the areas surrounding Mamnoor have expressed their willingness to hand over their lands for the airport development. “The district administration issued a notification for land acquisition in December 2024, and the statutory 90-day period is set to conclude in March,” she said and emphasised that there are no obstacles to the land acquisition process, as the local communities are committed to supporting the state government’s development initiatives.

The survey for land acquisition in Nakkalapally and Nalakunta have been completed, while the process in Gunturpally hamlet is nearing completion. Only 84 acres of patta land remains to be surveyed. During her visit to Gunturpally, the collector interacted with villagers, who raised concerns about road connectivity. In response, she assured them that the existing 30-ft road would be widenend to 60 ft, ensuring better access for the surrounding villages of Nakkalapally, Nalakunta, and Gadipally.

She also revealed that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has planned to establish the airport main entrance from Nakkalapally village. She expressed confidence that the area would witness rapid and remarkable development once the project is completed.

While villagers have requested a new road on the opposite side of the airport, AAI officials in Delhi have not approved the proposal. However, the state government is seeking permission to widen the existing road, and the engineering department is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same.

The collector praised the villagers for their cooperation, noting that there has been no obstruction to the land survey or acquisition process so far. She reiterated the state government’s commitment to completing the project within the stipulated time frame.