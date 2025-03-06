Police Akka to protect girl students in Nirmal schools

ADILABAD: In a bid to enhance the safety of girl students, Nirmal police are set to launch a new initiative, ‘Police Akka’, on the occasion of International Women’s Dayo n March 8.

As part of it, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr G Janaki Sharmila conducted an online meeting with 18 women officers deployed for the initiative on Wednesday and provided guidance on the objectives and implementation. She announced that once a month, women constables will visit government girls’ schools in the district and stay overnight in hostels. During these visits, they will assess student welfare, discuss cybercrime threats, educate students about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ and raise awareness about personal safety.

Female constables have been appointed as liaison officers for 18 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the district. Each school has been assigned a dedicated female constable who will visit weekly to educate students on cybercrime and legal provisions related to women’s safety.

The SP said that if students face any personal or security-related issues, the assigned constables will provide counselling sessions to help them overcome challenges. The goal is to empower young girls with confidence, enabling them to tackle societal issues and prioritise their safety, she added.

Regular follow-ups will be conducted to monitor the students’ well-being and ensure the effectiveness of the programme.