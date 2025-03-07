BJP now an alternative political force: Telangana BJP president Kishan

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BJP has emerged as an alternative political force in Telangana, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party will continue to fight against the Congress government in the state with a “Save Telangana, Support BJP” slogan.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of state BJP, said that the saffron party will stage protests and lead agitations to raise people’s issues. He reiterated that there was a need for a “double-engine sarkar” in Telangana.

The Union minister was addressing the media after felicitating the newly elected BJP MLCs Malka Komraiah and C Anji Reddy.

Kishan Reddy said that 37 per cent of voters supported the BJP in this election. “This has proved that BJP is an alternative political force in the state,” he said.

“Congress leaders claim that they will remain in power for the next 10 years. But people have rejected it. Though the Congress government harassed BJP activists and hatched a conspiracy to defeat our candidates, the graduates and teachers supported BJP,” he added.

Alleging that Congress and BRS parties have failed to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people, he said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the strength and power to fulfil aspirations.

He also slammed the Congress for “failing” to implement its electoral promises and betraying the people of Telangana.