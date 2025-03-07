Brass artefacts from Warangal showcased at Rashtrapati Bhavan

WARANGAL: Brass artefacts crafted by artisans from Warangal’s historic Rangashaipet neighbourhood were displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi during the second edition of the Vividhtaka Amrit Mahotsav, a national event celebrating India’s traditional industries.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the exhibition, organised under the Union government’s Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), which highlighted handicrafts from five states — Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and two Union Territories, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

According to a release, the event is aimed at celebrating India’s cultural diversity. District Collector Dr Satya Sharada described the inclusion of Rangashaipet’s crafts as a “moment of great pride and a significant milestone” for local artisans. “This recognition at Rashtrapati Bhavan elevates our artisans’ centuries-old legacy to a national platform,” she said.

To support these artisans, the Telangana government, with the district administration’s assistance, has allocated land at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal. This dedicated workspace aims to streamline production and preserve traditional techniques. Additionally, under the SFURTI initiative, the District Industries Corporation plans to establish a Common Facility Center (CFC) to provide artisans with shared resources, training and advanced tools, Sharada added.