Kerala police cadaver dogs join Telangana tunnel collapse rescue efforts on 13 th day

NAGARKURNOOL: Cadaver dogs of Kerala police on Friday joined the rescue operation inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana in which eight persons remain trapped since February 22.

The team (including dogs and handlers) went inside the tunnel on Friday morning to locate the presence of humans, official sources said.

The cadaver dogs of the Belgian Malinois breed can detect smell even from a depth of 15 feet, they said.

After the dogs arrived by air from Kerala, the rescue officials went inside the tunnel on Thursday and prepared a plan on how and where to take the dogs to look for human presence.