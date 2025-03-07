Nalgonda’s homeless shelter locked, empty

NALGONDA: Financial hurdles and administrative indifference have left a relatively new shelter for homeless persons in Nalgonda languishing. The facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.66 crore within the district government hospital premises, was inaugurated in October 2023 by former minister KT Rama Rao.

The shelter comprises two halls, each equipped with beds for 10 people. The government assigned its maintenance to an NGO, offering Rs 50,000 per month for upkeep. The NGO was responsible for providing dinner, drinking water, sanitation, emergency transport and staffing, including two caretakers, a supervisor, a clerk and sanitation workers.

However, multiple visits by TNIE found the building locked and staff absent. The NGO and Nalgonda Municipality were supposed to identify and relocate homeless individuals, but municipal negligence has left many still living on the streets, said sources.

They added that the officials have failed to create awareness about the shelter, which has remained unoccupied since its initial use in 2023. The sources claimed that municipal authorities have shown complete indifference to the project.

Reports said the government has not cleared the NGO’s maintenance bills for four years. Previously, homeless persons were housed in a rented private building. A representative from the NGO stated that their operations are hindered due to the government’s failure to release maintenance funds.