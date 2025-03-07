Poll results show BJP’s dominance in north Telangana

HYDERABAD: The BJP has once again proved its dominance in north Telangana, securing two MLC seats. It has provided a boost to the BJP cadre and activists.

The victory poses a fresh challenge for both the ruling Congress and the main opposition, BRS, as the saffron party continues to expand its footprint in the state since the 2023 Assembly elections.

For Congress, the loss of their sitting graduate MLC seat is a major blow. Despite campaigns led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seven ministers, TPCC chief and 23 MLAs, the results delivered a shocking defeat. This setback could tarnish the party’s image in north Telangana and dampen the morale of second-tier leaders, even as Congress still has three-and-a-half years left in power.

The BJP’s victory in these MLC seats, one for teachers and one for graduates, marks a strategic gain. These seats are crucial for influencing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP’s high command is now doubling down on its focus in Telangana, eyeing power in the next Assembly polls.

Expanding influence

Since 2014, the BJP’s rise in Telangana has been steady. From one Lok Sabha seat and five MLAs in 2014, the party saw a dip in 2018, winning just one Assembly seat. However, by 2023, it had eight MLAs and a growing vote share. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP clinched eight out of 17 seats in the state, securing 35% of the vote share, a clear sign of its expanding influence.