Telangana Cabinet okays bills on SC, BC reservations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet, after a marathon meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, gave its approval for introducing bills enhancing political, educational and employment reservations for BCs to 42%. The Cabinet also approved a bill on SC subcategorisation.
Accordingly, two bills on enhancing reservations — one for political reservations and the other for education and employment — will be introduced in the coming session of the state Legislature from March 12. Another bill on SC subcategorisation will also be introduced.
I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar briefed reporters about the decisions taken by the Cabinet during the seven-and-a-half-hour meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Srinivasa Reddy stated that the Cabinet had approved a proposal to hold an all-party meeting on the injustice to southern states, including Telangana, in delimitation.
Future City to come up in 30K acres across 56 villages
Srinivasa Reddy said that the all-party meeting would be held under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former minister K Jana Reddy. Opinions collected at the meeting would be conveyed to the Union government.
The Cabinet has decided to develop Future City in 30,000 acres covering seven mandals and 56 villages between the highways to Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam. The Cabinet also gave its nod for the establishment of a Fourth City Development Authority (FCDA) and sanctioned 90 posts. It decided to transfer 36 villages from HMDA to FCDA.
The Cabinet also approved the proposal to extend the jurisdiction of HMDA up to Regional Ring Road with a 2 km buffer. Accordingly, the HMDA’s jurisdiction will cover 11 districts, 106 mandals and 1,355 villages. The 332 newly created revenue villages would come under HMDA limits.
The Cabinet also decided to establish Yadagirigutta Temple Board on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board.
The state government has reportedly decided to hold the Budget sessions of the Telangana Legislature from March 12 to 27. During the session, the government would present Budget 2025-26. The Legislature is expected to pass BC Reservation Bills and the SC subcategorisation bill.
Other Key Decisions
Proposal to appoint Grama Palana Officers for 10,954 villages. Eligible retired VROs and VAOs can be appointed.
Reduction in capacity of Gandammalla reservoir from 4.28 tmcft to 1.41 tmcft.
5.51 acres allocated for construction of ESI Hospital at Pedda Golconda.
Government job for Deepthi Jeevanji, who won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paralympics.
361 posts in newly created mandals and revenue divisions.
495 posts for TREIS; 330 regular posts, 165 outsourced posts.