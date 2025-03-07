Telangana Cabinet okays bills on SC, BC reservations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet, after a marathon meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, gave its approval for introducing bills enhancing political, educational and employment reservations for BCs to 42%. The Cabinet also approved a bill on SC subcategorisation.

Accordingly, two bills on enhancing reservations — one for political reservations and the other for education and employment — will be introduced in the coming session of the state Legislature from March 12. Another bill on SC subcategorisation will also be introduced.

I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar briefed reporters about the decisions taken by the Cabinet during the seven-and-a-half-hour meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Srinivasa Reddy stated that the Cabinet had approved a proposal to hold an all-party meeting on the injustice to southern states, including Telangana, in delimitation.

Future City to come up in 30K acres across 56 villages

Srinivasa Reddy said that the all-party meeting would be held under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former minister K Jana Reddy. Opinions collected at the meeting would be conveyed to the Union government.