Telangana Congressmen complain to Natarajan against leadership, ministers

HYDERABAD: Ever since Meenakshi Natarajan took over as the AICC Telangana in-charge, the state Congress leaders, including MLAs, have been complaining to her about the state leadership as well as their other party colleagues.

If sources are to be believed, the party’s dissatisfied legislators and other leaders from across the state have been coming up with several complaints after review meetings the AICC in-charge has been holding for the past few days.

These include complaints against the state leadership, including none other than the chief minister himself, his Cabinet colleagues and a few senior leaders.

This development, as expected, is creating tension within the party with some leaders wondering what kind of complaints have been made against them by their colleagues and how Meenakshi Natarajan is going to deal with those complaints.

Speaking to TNIE, a few leaders said that they had mailed their complaints to the AICC in-charge. Most of those complaints are related to the working style of ministers, performance of MLAs, their weaknesses and how they are neglecting party activists as well as the party’s position in the state.

One complaint was related to the just-concluded MLC elections. A leader, on condition of anonymity, said that he had raised the issue of a key leader’s role in selection of an MLC candidate, who went on to lose the election. He contended that had the party picked a BC leader, it would have easily secured the seat. But the party chose the owner of corporate schools and colleges, he said in his complaint to Meenakshi Natarajan.