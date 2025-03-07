Telangana couple ends life after parents oppose marriage

KARIMNAGAR: Depressed over their proposal to marry each other being turned down by her parents, a 24-year-old youth and his girlfriend hanged themselves from the ceiling at a rented house in Vavilalapally.

According to police, the victims — Kondaparthi Arun Kumar, a lab assistant at a private hospital from Chityalapalli in Choppadandi mandal, and Nampally Alekhya, 21, a second-year degree student from Bhupalapatnam — fell in love and decided to get married.

However, Alekhya was hesitant to tell her parents. Meanwhile, Arun conveyed his proposal to marry Alekhya to her parents through a close relative. However, her family rejected his proposal, arranged her marriage with someone else and finalised her engagement two months ago.

On Wednesday, she reportedly told her parents she was going to Karimnagar to collect her certificates but instead met Arun in his rented room at Vavilalapally at 12 noon. Since then, they had not come out of the room, and their phones were switched off. On Thursday, when neighbours forced open the door, they found them hanging from the ceiling.

Three Town CI G John Reddy reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the local government hospital for postmortem. Two separate cases have been registered and the bodies were handed over to their respective families.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)