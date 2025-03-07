Telangana minister Sridhar promises ‘return gift’ to BJP

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday promised a “return gift” to the BJP from the Congress.

Reacting to Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay who commented that the BJP has given a “Ramzan gift” to the Congress by winning two MLC seats in the state, Sridhar Babu told reporters at the Gandhi Bhavan that the Congress has already given several return gifts to the BJP and another one was on the way.

He accused the BRS and BJP of colluding to defeat the Congress in the MLC elections. The minister also alleged a strong political bond between the BJP and BRS, which was evident again in these elections.

The minister stated that the BJP and BRS joining hands marks the beginning of their decline. He said that if the BJP and BRS consider their victory a “Ramzan gift” to Congress, then the Congress will soon return the favour.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BJP and BRS conspired to defeat the Congress candidate. He accused the BRS of indirectly supporting the BJP by not fielding its own candidate. Prabhakar also demanded that BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao disclose whom they voted for in their respective constituencies in recent MLC elections.