Telangana student battles injuries after fleeing monkeys

KARIMNAGAR: Injured in an accident involving monkeys, a Class 8 student of Government Dhangarwadi High School has been facing a difficult ordeal, having been in and out of hospitals for the past two months seeking better treatment.

On January 2, fearing an attack by a pack of monkeys on the school premises, the student, Cherlamaddi Raghuvardhan, panicked and jumped from the first floor of the building, resulting in fractures in both his legs and a spinal cord injury.

He was referred to NIMS in Hyderabad, but due to a lack of available beds, he had to be moved to a private hospital, where he underwent surgery on both legs.

Recently, Raghuvardhan was readmitted to the Karimnagar Government General Hospital. On Thursday, District Collector Pamela Satpathy visited him and promised governmental support.

School headmaster Gotte Pramoda told TNIE that while other students managed to escape using the stairs, Raghuvardhan panicked and jumped from the building.

To prevent similar incidents, branches of a nearby neem tree, which was attracting monkeys, have been trimmed. The school also plans to install protective grills on the first floor, but funds are needed for the project, the headmaster added.