A wrestling match, not a Cabinet meeting: BJP Legislature Party Leader Alleti

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party Leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Friday alleged that the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday was more of a “wrestling match” between the CM and ministers.

Addressing the media on Friday, Maheshwar Reddy claimed that internal conflicts rather than discussions on governance dominated the marathon Cabinet meeting. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s proposals on the Narayanpet and Kodangal projects were strongly opposed by his Cabinet colleagues. He also alleged that the meeting was dominated by discussions on ministerial allocations and internal disputes.

He claimed that the ministers were engaged in a power struggle over contracts linked to Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Raghava Constructions and alleged that the meeting was not about public welfare but about personal gains and political settlements.

“This government is running on package deals, land grabs, and intimidation,” he alleged.