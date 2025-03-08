KCR likely to attend Budget session of Telangana assembly

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to attend the Budget session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on March 12.

The Leader of Opposition held a meeting with his party colleagues at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Friday to discuss the upcoming Assembly session, MLC polls under the MLAs quota, and the pink party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

During the meeting, the former CM is believed to have directed the party MLAs and MLCs to prepare themselves to corner the ruling Congress for its alleged failure to implement the six guarantees and other promises it made to the people of Telangana during the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to sources, KCR also discussed with his party colleagues plans for a public meeting scheduled to be held in Warangal on April 27 and a key leaders’ meeting on April 10 to discuss the party’s year-long silver jubilee celebrations and plenary to be organised in Hyderabad.

The BRS chief also spoke about the need to restructure the party by appointing new members to various committees and strengthening the organisational network by focusing on membership drives, sources added.