KCR likely to attend Budget session of Telangana assembly

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to attend the Budget session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on March 12.
The Leader of Opposition held a meeting with his party colleagues at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Friday to discuss the upcoming Assembly session, MLC polls under the MLAs quota, and the pink party’s silver jubilee celebrations.
During the meeting, the former CM is believed to have directed the party MLAs and MLCs to prepare themselves to corner the ruling Congress for its alleged failure to implement the six guarantees and other promises it made to the people of Telangana during the 2023 Assembly elections.
According to sources, KCR also discussed with his party colleagues plans for a public meeting scheduled to be held in Warangal on April 27 and a key leaders’ meeting on April 10 to discuss the party’s year-long silver jubilee celebrations and plenary to be organised in Hyderabad.
The BRS chief also spoke about the need to restructure the party by appointing new members to various committees and strengthening the organisational network by focusing on membership drives, sources added.
Be in constant touch with the people
Sources also said that KCR asked his MLAs and MLCs to be in constant touch with people in their respective constituencies, take up their issues, and highlight the alleged failures of the Congress government.
During the meeting, the BRS chief is believed to have said that there is an anti-incumbency sentiment against the present dispensation and asked his party colleagues to keep highlighting the government’s “failures” and fight for people’s causes.
He is also believed to have discussed with his MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders the upcoming MLC elections under the MLAs quota and the chances of party candidates emerging winners considering its present strength in the Assembly.
It is reliably learnt that the party is also planning to field a second candidate, which may spell trouble for the ruling Congress, and issue a whip to its MLAs to prevent them from cross-voting. If anyone defies the whip, it will become a major point of argument in the MLAs' disqualification petition to be heard in the Supreme Court on March 25.
The BRS leadership is expecting the defected MLAs to return to its fold as they are “not happy” with the Congress’ governance and its unfulfilled promises.