Long-awaited TGPSC Group-I exam results on March 10

HYDERABAD: The long-awaited Telangana Public Commission Public Service (TGPSC) Group-I examination results are set to be declared on March 10.

TGPSC issued a notification on Friday stating that results for the Group-I exam, conducted from October 21 to 27, 2024, will be declared on March 10. Over 31,000 candidates had registered for 563 posts.

It may be recalled that Group-I exam had faced multiple controversies under the previous BRs government, including paper leaks and irregularities, which led to the cancellation of prelims in 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 exam also faced hurdles when candidates protested against GO 29, which set a 1:50 recruitment ratio. They claimed the policy was unfair to SC, ST and BC candidates and favoured OC candidates, demanding a reschedule. However, both the High Court and Supreme Court upheld the original schedule.

The Commission cautioned job aspirants against fraudulent individuals or middlemen promising government jobs and dismissed misleading claims circulating on social media. It urged candidates to report such frauds and warned of action against those spreading false information to tarnish their reputation.

TGPSC assured candidates that it follows a robust and foolproof recruitment process.