My mom is real hero, says Telangana High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul

HYDERABAD: Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul of the Telangana High Court on Friday paid tribute to his mother, calling her the real hero of his life.

Speaking on the eve of Women’s Day celebrations held at the High Court Advocates Association hall, he shared that his father had passed away when he was just 15 months old.

His mother, determined to raise her children despite the hardships, joined a school as an assistant teacher and dedicated her 35 years to the profession. Her perseverance was recognized with the Best Teacher award, which she received from the President of India.

Sujoy also reflected on his observations from the National Judicial Academy, noting the growing participation of women in the judiciary. He highlighted a significant trend in the district courts, where 70 percent of judicial posts are now being filled by women, humorously remarking that the remaining 30 percent seemed “reserved” for men.

He further spoke about his admiration for Jhansi Lakshmibai, which deepened after reading works by author Maha Swetha Devi.

Recalling his tenure at the Gwalior Bench, he shared that he made it a point to visit every significant site related to Jhansi Lakashmibai’s revolt against the British. His words were met with cheers and applause from the audience.