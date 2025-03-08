Nalgonda Police rescue kidnapped child, reunite him with parents

NALGONDA: In a swift operation, the Nalgonda Two-Town police on Friday rescued a kidnapped child and reunited him with his parents.

The incident occurred on March 4 at around 4 pm when Abdul Rahman, a young boy, was playing near an ice cream cart within the premises of Nalgonda Government Hospital. He was lured and kidnapped by Rapolu Seetharamulu (40), a resident of Mandra village in Narketpally mandal.

When the child went missing, his parents, Mahmadh Ahmadh and Shami Munnissa, searched the surroundings but could not find him. With no other option left, they complained with the Nalgonda Two-Town police on March 5.

Acting on the complaint, Nalgonda SP Sharath Chandra Pawar formed six special police teams to locate the child. The investigation was led by Nalgonda DSP K. Sivarama Reddy and Nalgonda Two-Town CI S. Raghava Rao.

The police officials and staff meticulously examined CCTV footage from the government hospital and finally identified the accused.

During the course of interrogation, Rapolu Seetharamulu confessed to committing the crime. He revealed that he had kidnapped the child for his paternal aunt’s daughter, Muddamula Aruna, who has three daughters but no son.

Seetharamulu said that before kidnapping the child, he had observed him playing near the hospital for several days.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.