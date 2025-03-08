SSC girl students protest against harassment by drunk men at Telangana school

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed at the Dhanora (B) Government School in Boath mandal when SSC girl students staged a protest on Friday in front of their classrooms.
The students raised concerns about miscreants entering the school premises during their study hours in the evening, consuming alcohol, and harassing them while playing cricket.
They also alleged that some men entered a classroom on Thursday with an intent to attack a teacher and students.
The students claimed they had informed the headmaster about these incidents, but no action was taken. They further accused the school administration of neglecting their complaints and even obstructing their attempts to seek help from higher authorities.
They alleged that they were threatened that they would not get their hall tickets if they escalated the issue by informing the Village Development Committee or other officials.
Frustrated and left with no other option, the students staged a protest in front of their classrooms and informed the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) about their grievances. They demanded that the headmaster remain on campus until study hours were over to ensure no outsiders could enter the premises.
Speaking to TNIE, Boath MEO Md Hussain confirmed the protest by students, which occurred just before the pre-final examinations began at 12:45 pm. He assured that measures would be taken to address the issue after the exams.
Hussain stated that he would meet the students individually to understand their concerns and resolve the problems they faced. He assured that the District Education Officer (DEO) would visit the school on Saturday to assess the situation.
Meanwhile, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Ramesh stated that the issue had been resolved.
DEO T Pranitha could not be reached on the phone for her reaction despite repeated attempts.