SSC girl students protest against harassment by drunk men at Telangana school

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed at the Dhanora (B) Government School in Boath mandal when SSC girl students staged a protest on Friday in front of their classrooms.

The students raised concerns about miscreants entering the school premises during their study hours in the evening, consuming alcohol, and harassing them while playing cricket.

They also alleged that some men entered a classroom on Thursday with an intent to attack a teacher and students.

The students claimed they had informed the headmaster about these incidents, but no action was taken. They further accused the school administration of neglecting their complaints and even obstructing their attempts to seek help from higher authorities.

They alleged that they were threatened that they would not get their hall tickets if they escalated the issue by informing the Village Development Committee or other officials.