Telangana government forms independent committee to study household survey data

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the state government has constituted an independent committee of social scientists to study the prestigious comprehensive door-to-door household survey report.

On Friday, the Deputy CM held a meeting with the Advisory Committee at the Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, Vikramarka said: “The government wants intellectuals and social scientists to analyse the survey data without giving scope for any lapses or errors.”

The independent committee will be headed by Justice Sudharshan Reddy. Retired professor Kancha Ilaiah is the vice-chairman, and Praveen Chakravarthy is the convener.

The other members of the committee are Dr. Sukhadev, retired professor Purushotham Reddy, Shanta Sinha, Prof. Himanshu, and Prof. Bhukya Bhangya, while Jean Dreze will be the special invitee.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the expert committee will be submitting the survey report to the Planning Department within a month.

The comprehensive household survey, encompassing the social, economic, political, and educational status of various sections of society, was taken up at the instance of Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with a noble objective, he added.