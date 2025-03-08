Upcoming census will pave way for women’s reservations: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Friday stated that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the upcoming census will pave the way for implementing women’s reservation before the next Parliamentary and Assembly polls.

He accused some political parties of spreading misinformation about seat reductions due to reservation policies, dismissing it as false propaganda. He reaffirmed that no Lok Sabha seats in South India would be lost due to delimitation, which the Centre will likely follow based on the 2009 policy.

At the BJP state office’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Friday, Kishan appreciated the BJP Mahila Morcha’s efforts. He highlighted women’s active political participation, especially in MP, MLA, and MLC elections. He noted that in his parliamentary constituency alone, 5,000 women booth workers contributed to his victory.

On triple talaq, Kishan alleged that previous governments ignored the plight of 12 crore Muslim women, calling it an “unfair practice.” He credited Modi for abolishing it, ensuring justice and equality. He stated that ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was not just a slogan but a large-scale initiative for girls’ protection and empowerment.