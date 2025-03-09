Congress betraying women with false promises: T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Former minister T Harish Rao has accused the Congress of betraying women with false promises. He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who once pledged to make women millionaires, has instead left them struggling with unfulfilled commitments and hardships over the past 18 months.

In a press release on Saturday, Harish Rao criticised the government, stating that under Indiramma Rajyam, women have faced nothing but difficulties.

Far from empowering women financially, he claimed, the administration has failed to provide even basic financial stability. He questioned what benefits Revanth had delivered for the women in the past 18 months.

He recalled that before the elections, Congress had promised Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans to women over five years—Rs 20,000 crore per year. While their promises were extravagant, their actions have been negligible, said Harish.