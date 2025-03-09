Forest Minister Konda Surekha urges Centre to set up railway division at Kazipet

HYDERABAD: Forest Minister Konda Surekha has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to establish a Railway Division at Kazipet and expedite the construction of the Railway Manufacturing Unit currently being set up in the area.

On Saturday, she met the Railway minister in Hyderabad along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D Anasuya.

The minister emphasised that Kazipet is a crucial point in the SCR network. She highlighted that establishing a railway division there would enhance freight and passenger operations, generating higher revenue compared to the Guntur and Hyderabad.

Additionally, she urged the minister to approve new railway lines for Telangana and allocate funds to complete ongoing railway projects.

Meanwhile, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy requested the sanctioning of a Regional Ring Rail around the RRR and also proposed a new railway line connecting Telangana’s dry port to Machilipatnam port.