Opposition silent on 28 projects pending with Centre: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in an all-party MPs meeting at Praja Bhavan on Saturday, emphasised that 28 development and administration proposals were pending with the Centre, which the opposition BJP and BRS chose to remain silent about. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who attended the meeting, criticised the Centre for treating Telangana with “step motherly” bias.
The meeting was attended by Congress MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and Owaisi. Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, provided two volumes of dossiers detailing multiple representations made to the Centre for funds and project sanctions. He also provided a comparative statement highlighting similar allocations to other states.
Indirectly referring to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s letter citing the BJP MPs’ inability to attend the meeting, the deputy chief minister expressed his willingness to hold another meeting at their convenience. He said that he would personally extend invitations in the state’s best interest.
Vikramarka stated that the meeting aimed to brief MPs on Telangana’s pending issues with the Centre, urging them to raise concerns during Zero Hour, Question Hour, debates and through adjournment motions. He criticised the previous BRS government for its inadequate efforts on securing funds.
“Ultimately, our goal is to secure funds, projects and aid from the Centre. Without these, Telangana is losing out on multiple fronts,” he said.
Supporting Vikramarka’s stance, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The Centre is not treating the people of Telangana fairly. It is unfortunate that despite having eight BJP MPs, justice is not being done in sanctioning of projects. Our demand is simple—Telangana should receive the same allocations as other states.”
Some of the pendingprojects
Approval of entire RRR
Development of radial roads from ORR to RRR
Metro Phase -II
Musi Riverfront Development project & development of Bapu Ghat as Gandhi Sarovar
Godavari–Musi river link project
Sewerage master plan for Hyderabad
W’gal underground drainage plan
Greenfield Highway from Bandar port to dry port near Hyderabad
Allocation of coal blocks for SCCL
Semiconductor Mission
IPS cadre review
Reimbursement of amount payable to TG with applicable interest from AP
Release of grant due to TG under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014
Correction of error in the release of CSS funds for FY 2014–15
Transfer of funds to TG for its share in AP Building
Intervention regarding amount receivable from AP Power Corporation
Improvement in rail connectivity
Improving road connectivity in backward regions
Establishment of Kakatiya Mega Textile Park under PM MITRA Park Scheme
Establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in uncovered districts of Telangana
DIRECTS OFFICIALS TO SELL SAND THROUGH AGRI MARKETS
HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to facilitate sand sales through Agriculture markets, ensuring its availability for the purchase at these centres. On Saturday, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Revenue Resource Mobilisation, headed by Vikramarka, met at Praja Bhavan.
Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao along with other committee members were also present. During the meeting, the ministers instructed officials to meet the revenue targets set by the government.
They also emphasised the need to implement the committee’s decision to relocate polluting industries from Hyderabad to areas along the Outer Ring Road. They said: “The decisions made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee should be reviewed monthly and a detailed report must be submitted every three months.”