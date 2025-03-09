Opposition silent on 28 projects pending with Centre: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in an all-party MPs meeting at Praja Bhavan on Saturday, emphasised that 28 development and administration proposals were pending with the Centre, which the opposition BJP and BRS chose to remain silent about. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who attended the meeting, criticised the Centre for treating Telangana with “step motherly” bias.

The meeting was attended by Congress MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and Owaisi. Vikramarka, who holds the Finance portfolio, provided two volumes of dossiers detailing multiple representations made to the Centre for funds and project sanctions. He also provided a comparative statement highlighting similar allocations to other states.

Indirectly referring to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s letter citing the BJP MPs’ inability to attend the meeting, the deputy chief minister expressed his willingness to hold another meeting at their convenience. He said that he would personally extend invitations in the state’s best interest.

Vikramarka stated that the meeting aimed to brief MPs on Telangana’s pending issues with the Centre, urging them to raise concerns during Zero Hour, Question Hour, debates and through adjournment motions. He criticised the previous BRS government for its inadequate efforts on securing funds.

“Ultimately, our goal is to secure funds, projects and aid from the Centre. Without these, Telangana is losing out on multiple fronts,” he said.

Supporting Vikramarka’s stance, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “The Centre is not treating the people of Telangana fairly. It is unfortunate that despite having eight BJP MPs, justice is not being done in sanctioning of projects. Our demand is simple—Telangana should receive the same allocations as other states.”