Telangana: Man, two kids die as car falls into canal after he suffers heart attack

WARANGAL: A 30-year-old man, S Praveen, his son Aryavardhan Sai (2), and daughter Chaitra Sai (4) died when a car fell into the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) canal on the outskirts of Theegarajupalle of Sangem mandal in the district on Saturday.

The incident happened when Praveen, who was driving the car, reportedly suffered a heart attack and lost control on the steering. Some villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Praveen’s wife Krishnaveni.

The victims hailed from Macharajpalle village in Nellikuduru mandal of Mahabubabad district. Praveen worked in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Hanamkonda.

Upon learning about the incident, the Parvathagiri police rushed to the spot and with the help of local swimmers, fished out the car from the canal using a crane. The bodies of the three were found in the car.

Speaking to the media, Parvathagiri sub-inspector B Praveen said that the victims were going to Macharajpalle. According to Krishnaveni, her husband Praveen got a chest pain when they reached Theegarajupalle.

The bodies shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal for postmortem.