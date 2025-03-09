Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lays stone for four units at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that electric mobility remains a key focus area for the Union government.

He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for four manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Divitipally of Mahbubnagar district. They are: Giga Factory-1 of the Amara Raja group, critical minerals refining and battery recycling unit of Lohum, cell casing manufacturing facility of Scell Energy and Altmin’s first LFP-CAM Giga Factory.

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to developing the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem to promote and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). “We welcome Indian innovation and manufacturing initiatives and look forward to the success of this endeavour,” he said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was among those who participated in the programme.

Amara Raja facility to generate 4,500 direct jobs

In line with its objective to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem and impart an impetus to EV manufacturing along with its supply chain, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme.

Under this scheme, approval was granted last year for the establishment of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) project spanning 377.65 acres in Divitipally.