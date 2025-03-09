Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lays stone for four units at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that electric mobility remains a key focus area for the Union government.
He was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for four manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Divitipally of Mahbubnagar district. They are: Giga Factory-1 of the Amara Raja group, critical minerals refining and battery recycling unit of Lohum, cell casing manufacturing facility of Scell Energy and Altmin’s first LFP-CAM Giga Factory.
He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to developing the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem to promote and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). “We welcome Indian innovation and manufacturing initiatives and look forward to the success of this endeavour,” he said.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was among those who participated in the programme.
Amara Raja facility to generate 4,500 direct jobs
In line with its objective to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem and impart an impetus to EV manufacturing along with its supply chain, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme.
Under this scheme, approval was granted last year for the establishment of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) project spanning 377.65 acres in Divitipally.
Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) is the anchor unit for this cluster, establishing its Giga Factory on 262 acres of land. The facility will include a 16 GW cell manufacturing plant and a 5 GW battery pack plant, with a projected investment of Rs 9,500 crore over five years. Once operational, the Amara Raja Giga Corridor is expected to create 4,500 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs, significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.
The EMC is fully occupied, with 307.47 acres of land allotted to four companies: Amara Raja, Altmin, Lohum Materials, and Scell Energy. These companies have committed a combined investment of `10,574 crore and they expect to generate employment for 19,164 people, including 5,864 direct and 13,300 indirect jobs.
Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director of Amara Raja Energy and Mobility said, “This is a significant step forward for our company. We are thankful to the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their proactive and industry-friendly approach.”