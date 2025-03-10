BJP chalks out plans to maintain momentum till next Assembly polls

HYDERABAD: The victory of its candidates in the recent MLC elections, as expected, has further boosted the morale of the BJP cadre and leaders, strengthening their belief that the saffron party will capture power in Telangana in the next Assembly polls.
The leadership too is trying to keep their spirits high but maintaining the momentum for the next three years will be a big challenge for both the party’s state unit and its new president, who is likely to be named shortly. The party, according to sources, is already chalking out an action plan with the objective of not only keeping the cadre in the same positive frame of mind but also further strengthening its base in the state.
The state leaders, encouraged by the party’s good showing in the recent elections, including the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, are now expecting the incoming president to adopt an even more positive and aggressive approach to take the party forward. With the aim of bringing the party to power in the state, they want him to strive for an even better coordination with all the leaders, including MLAs, MPs and MLCs. This will no doubt be a huge challenge for the leader who will be picked by the party to succeed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the state president.
The other challenge for the new state chief is how to deal with the issue of some MLAs who are said to be not so happy with the present leadership, which is “not giving importance or encouraging them to take on the Congress government.
The party leaders, according to sources, are hoping that their new president will adopt a more aggressive approach and give them freedom to fight for people’s causes inside and outside the Assembly. The cadre as well as the leaders expect the new state chief to be a “fighter” who will not only work in better coordination with his party colleagues but will also be ready to take on both the ruling Congress and BRS.
As the BRS vote share shifted to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as well as the recent graduates’ and teachers’ MLC polls, they also want all the leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, to fight unitedly with the sole objective of bringing the party to power in Telangana.
However, the major task for the incoming president will be the upcoming local body elections as it is vital for the saffron party to secure as many seats as possible in these polls to maintain the momentum it gained in the recent elections.
For the record, the BJP secured eight seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and bagged the same number segments in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections.
It remains to be seen how the new president takes the party forward and helps its cadre realise the dream of witnessing the saffron flag fly high in Telangana.
New state BJP chief within next 2 weeks
The BJP leaders are expecting that the high command will appoint the new state president within the next two weeks. Party’s state in-charge Sunil Bansal has already gathered the opinion of MLAs, MPs, MLCs in-charges and state committee members in this regard. According to sources, the party has already finalised the name and the high command is likely to make the announcement in the coming days.