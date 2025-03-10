BJP chalks out plans to maintain momentum till next Assembly polls

The other challenge for the new state chief is how to deal with the issue of some MLAs who are said to be not so happy with the present leadership, which is “not giving importance or encouraging them to take on the Congress government.

The party leaders, according to sources, are hoping that their new president will adopt a more aggressive approach and give them freedom to fight for people’s causes inside and outside the Assembly. The cadre as well as the leaders expect the new state chief to be a “fighter” who will not only work in better coordination with his party colleagues but will also be ready to take on both the ruling Congress and BRS.

As the BRS vote share shifted to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as well as the recent graduates’ and teachers’ MLC polls, they also want all the leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, to fight unitedly with the sole objective of bringing the party to power in Telangana.

However, the major task for the incoming president will be the upcoming local body elections as it is vital for the saffron party to secure as many seats as possible in these polls to maintain the momentum it gained in the recent elections.

For the record, the BJP secured eight seats in the 2023 Assembly elections and bagged the same number segments in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

It remains to be seen how the new president takes the party forward and helps its cadre realise the dream of witnessing the saffron flag fly high in Telangana.

New state BJP chief within next 2 weeks

The BJP leaders are expecting that the high command will appoint the new state president within the next two weeks. Party’s state in-charge Sunil Bansal has already gathered the opinion of MLAs, MPs, MLCs in-charges and state committee members in this regard. According to sources, the party has already finalised the name and the high command is likely to make the announcement in the coming days.