BRS clears Dasoju Sravan’s candidature for MLC polls, nomination to be filed

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Sunday cleared the candidature of Dasoju Sravan for the MLAs quota MLC polls. While clearing Dasoju’s candidature, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao directed BRS working president KT Rama Rao to supervise the arrangements for Dasoju’s nomination. He will file his nomination on Monday.

Dasoju unsuccessfully contested from the Secunderabad LS segment in 2009 elections and from Khairatabad in 2018 Assembly polls.

In August 2023, the then BRS government recommended Dasoju’s name to the Legislative Council under Governor’s quota. But the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the nomination in September 2024, while suggesting the BRS government avoid “politically aligned people” when filling nominated posts under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India.

Now, the BRS decided to send Dasoju to the Council under MLAs quota. The pink party also sent Padi Kaushik Reddy to the Council under MLAs quota, when Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected Kaushik Reddy’s nomination under Governor’s quota in 2021. With the BRS rendered “justice” to Dasoju and Kaushik, said a leader.

Though, there was talk that the BRS may field two candidates, it finally decided to pick just one. Now, all the five candidates are likely to be elected unopposed.